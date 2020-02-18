Kehlani confirms breakup from YG in a new track

Kehlani has confirmed she’s split from YG on a new track.

The 24-year-old singer and the rapper marked Valentine’s Day last Friday, Feb. 12, 2020, with a duet entitled “Konclusions” but it’s unlikely the pair will be collaborating again soon as they’ve called time on their relationship.

Kehlani released a new song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 and the track features some illuminating lyrics.

The 24-year-old star sings:

I am making amends with myself

Forgive me for loving you

I took a risk loving loudly

Defended you proudly.

Ignored all the signs

Yeah, it’s true

And the immature me wishes that I could make him know

That you should be left alone.

And Kehlani also confirmed on Twitter that she is “single” and also spoke of the fact she goes “through normal s–t.”

In a now-deleted post, she wrote: “I go thru normal s–t like everyone else. just under a spotlight. in front of people who don’t know me to care about me, people who will say the worst because they don’t prioritize or even remember my humanity.

“I know what I signed up for. it’s all good. all I can do is evolve. I’m not afraid to stand in my truth at all times and be here chest out ten toes down in the good the bad and the ugly. thank you if you see me, it’s all love if you don’t.

“S–t happens. Life really happens. U Jus gotta stay pure and move with love and thank god you are one of the ones that do.(sic)”

This isn’t the first time the couple has split. In December, Kehlani dismissed she had moved on to Tory Lanez, but confirmed her romance with YG was over.

