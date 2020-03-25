R. Kelly and other celebrity prisoners scared of contracting coronavirus

Soon after disgraced Hollywood movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus, other celebrity prisoners voiced their fear of facing the same fate.

In Chicago, sinking singer R. Kelly, 52, is reportedly practicing “social distancing” at Chicago’s Cook County federal jail to avoid contracting COVID-19, his lawyer told Vulture magazine.

In New York County, defamed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is deathly afraid that, because of his pre-existing medical conditions, he is particularly susceptible to the worst properties of the coronavirus.

Tekashi, 23, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is begging to be released to home confinement because of his asthma and history of bronchitis and sinusitis. He only has four more months to serve in his shortened prison sentence because he snitched on his former Nine Trey Blood gang members, but he wants to go home immediately.

“It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with this virus, both inmates and guards,” his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, saying it would potentially be a “risk to his life,” according to The Blast.

“I think it’s fair to say that he’s trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us, and be smart, and you know, stay away from others,” R. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told Vulture.

Kelly has not yet asked to return to solitary confinement, however. “He’s practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in jail,” Greenberg said.