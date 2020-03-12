Twitter slams Bill Cosby apologists after Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years

As soon as disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, Twitter unloaded on the many Black apologists who supported Bill Cosby despite being convicted for sexual assault.

The common theme among many Black Twitter users, particularly African American women, is that many Black men can no longer support Bill Cosby as an alleged victim who was particularly singled out because he is Black. Not only did Weinstein get hammered with a near-max sentence for third-degree rape and sexual assault, but he faces even more possible time for similar charges in the second trial in Los Angeles County.

Many Black women were particularly hurt and angered because they believed that many Black men cared more about the plight of Cosby as well as Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Russell Simmons instead of the actual and alleged victims of these accused men.

Harvey Weinstein got more time than Bill Cosby….and the timeline is crickets. — Rev. Melech E. M. Thomas (@pastormelech) March 11, 2020

Tea. They cant use Harvey as an excuse to defend their favorite Black rapists and predators anymore. 🍵👀 its crickets. They never cared about Harvey's survivors or Harvey anyway. 🙄 https://t.co/FOnUiAUdgk — Jason (One Piece fan) (@EscaflowneClown) March 11, 2020

How will black men justify rapists now ????! — crunk aint dead (@incatnegra) March 11, 2020

So Weinstein got MORE time than Cosby right? Maybe the "it's only about trying to get black men" can stop… — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years and will die in prison. Who are y’all gonna use now to defend R. Kelly and Bill Cosby? He was y’all’s go to. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tu8hQGSzcY — r. kellys infected toe (@kelly_plea) March 11, 2020

A Twitter user summed up the sentiments of many when he said: “Weinstein was convicted, so can y’all shut the f— up about Cosby and all the other Black men that were also RIGHTFULLY convicted?”

Another tweeter took it even further for those who defend Cosby and R. Kelly: “Weinstein got 23 years. I don’t wanna hear a mothaf—— thing else about Cosby or Kelly. May all three of them collectively rest in fecal matter along with any and all supporters.”

That profane theme continued in multiple posts such as this: “Harvey Weinstein or whatever the f— got 23 years. Now all the people shamelessly caping for Bill Cosby and wondering why a famous white guy isn’t locked up for doing similar s— can all shut the f— up and disappear now.

R. Kelly and Bill Cosby apologists are siiiiick. https://t.co/Gbiq3iH0eX — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 11, 2020

Forcing Bill Cosby and R. Kelly apologists to take in the Harvey Weinstein news pic.twitter.com/KiOIkY6HgV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2020