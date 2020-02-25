Bill Cosby’s camp calls Harvey Weinstein guilty verdict a ‘very sad day’

After rapist Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Bill Cosby’s camp released a statement calling the verdict a “very sad day in America.”

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt posted this to the disgraced comedian’s Instagram and Twitter platforms after the former Hollywood movie mogul Weinstein was found guilty of rape and criminal sex acts.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men,” read the statement on Cosby’s Instagram and Twitter.

Weinstein could be sentenced to a maximum of 29 years in prison during the sentencing phase of his trial on March 11 in New York.

“Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?”

Official Statement From Andrew Wyatt Regarding The Verdict Of Harvey Weinstein: This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public… https://t.co/Q3ott8bBzt — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 24, 2020

Cosby’s social media accounts also criticized the #MeToo movement as having a racial slant that seemingly attacks influential Black men — despite the fact that most of the more than 200 Hollywood men exposed by the #MeToo movement were White men.

“If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves,” according to the posting. “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.”

Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual acts for making former “Project Runway” staffer Mimi Haleyi perform oral sex on him in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” the posts continued. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial.”