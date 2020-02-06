Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for calling out Gayle King over Kobe questions

Bill Cosby has added his thoughts on the controversial interview Gayle King held with Lisa Leslie. Following the interview, King took backlash from several celebrities, including Snoop Dogg who went after her and Oprah on social media.

Snoop posted a photo of Oprah with Harvey Weinstein, her former business partner in the movie industry. His caption read, “Did that fake a– Michael Jackson s— to tarnish his name with them lying a– kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. F— you and Gayle. Free Bill Cosby.”

Following Snoop’s post, the official Instagram page of Cosby responded.

“Snoop, when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” Cosby wrote. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Snoop responded to Cosby by saying, “Love you Uncle Bill.”

King has yet to respond to Snoop or Cosby. However, King did say she was upset with CBS for using the specific clip of the interview.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” she said in an Instagram video. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”