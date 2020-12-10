Bill Cosby clowned for tweeting Boosie a ‘thank you’ from prison

Prior to being convicted and sentenced to prison for a number of sexual assault offenses in 2018, Bill Cosby was known as “America’s Dad” and he lived up to that billing in the public and on screen. When he wasn’t pledging money to his alma mater Temple, or helping Spelman build out its magnificent panorama, he took time to tell young Black men how he felt about their fashion habits, their choice of music and their expletive-filled dialects.

Ironically, the iconic comedian has seemingly changed his course as of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, as he sent a shout-out to a rapper Boosie, who is known to sport baggy pants and use coarse language in his music.

On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you. The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL

Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have pic.twitter.com/z6Q4tQQXRy — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) December 10, 2020

Cosby undoubtedly chose to acknowledge Boosie because the rapper defended him after his updated and disheveled viral mugshot was released to the public.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter is having a field day with the idea of Cosby choosing Boosie as the first person he wanted to acknowledge on what he deems a “Thankful Thursday.” Among Boosie’s highlights, or lowlights this year, the Louisiana rapper went live to inform the social media masses that he arranged a session of felatio for his underaged son. Boosie also professed his admiration for R. Kelly, who he said is a convincingly better talent than Michael Jackson and to top it off, was extremely critical of Dwyane Wade for allowing his on to identify as transgender.

Check out some of the backlash from Cosby’s tweet below.

What’s so funny about this is that Bill Cosby said rappers didn’t represent black culture because they’re too vulgar. He resented them. Boosie is problematic for a lot of reasons but it’s amazing how so many rappers have forgotten how Bill Cosby happily demonized them https://t.co/AgV3H4Fhr5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 10, 2020

Is this the same Bill Cosby that hated Rap and Eddie Murphy’s comedy style when he was free? — KD’s Burner Account (@packeduppapi) December 10, 2020

How the hell does a guy in prison get to tweet? — Miguel (@rapidag911) December 10, 2020