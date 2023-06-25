After 40 years, ‘The Booty Warrior’ is free and is sharing his story (video)

Fleece “The Booty Warrior” Johnson is home and is now speaking to the world. The prisoner served 40 years before being released, and he went viral in the process. MSNBC came to his prison and asked if he wanted to speak on life in prison for the show “Lockup Raw: The Convict Code.” The goal of the production was to steer kids to making good choices and avoid incarceration.

“I told them when I do this documentary, I ain’t gone tell them the s— their parents told them,” Johnson told Hustler’s Spirit in an exclusive interview, published on June 22. “Stay out of trouble, you’ll end up in prison. They done heard all that s—, that s— don’t register. What I’m gone tell them is going to shock their conscience.”

Not only did it shock his target audience, it shocked America.

“In this prison, booty was more important than food,” Johnson said on the MSNBC show. “Booty. A man’s butt. It was more important than, I’m serious, Booty, having some booty, was more important than drinking water, man … when I see one and he looks good to me, when I go see him, I say, ‘Hey, you. Come here. I say, imma tell you what, I like you and I want you. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. So the choice is yours.’ And it was always a yes.”

Johnson’s infamous words inspired the creation of a character on “The Boondocks.”

Both clips of “The Booty Warrior” featuring his actual interview and a scene on “The Boondocks” both have over two million views on YouTube. One version of Johnson’s clip on “Lockup Raw: The Convict Code” garnered over seven million views on YouTube.

Thirteen years later, Johnson stands on his statements.

“Like I said, yeah, I like a–,” Johnson said in one of his latest interviews. “To me, a– is a–. It doesn’t make any difference to me where it comes from. You get 30 years in prison, you don’t care about where your booty comes from. You’re tired of jacking off, you’re tired of looking at magazines. You’re ready to f— something. And I was ready.”

He also acknowledged “The Boondocks” in his latest interview.

“I rarely sat and watched that,” Johnson said. “I watched a little bit of it, but that aggravated me because that’s not my character. That’s portraying me as somebody I’m not. I don’t have to run up on no motherf—— asking for some booty. It’s a known fact, where I was locked up, I got p—- where I was locked up.”

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in the Kentucky Penitentiary for armed robbery in 1979. In the 1980s, another 18 years were added for prison sexual involvement and first-degree violence. Another 20 years were added in the 1990s for assaulting a prison officer.

To watch Johnson's latest interview, look below. To see the full Hustler's Spirit channel, where Johnson does other interviews and wishes fathers a Happy Father's Day, click here.