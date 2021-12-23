 Skip to content

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue sentenced on fraud charge

By Malik Brown | Dec 23, 2021
DETROIT – Pretty Ricky performs on stage as part of the B2K Millenium Tour at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2019, in Detroit. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/rolling out)

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue has been sentenced to prison for 20 months after being arrested in a Payment Protection Program scheme.


The rapper pleaded guilty on Aug. 4, 2021, after being apprehended on Oct. 6, 2020, for filing the loan application, which turned out to be fraudulent. Blue received $24 million in emergency funds allocated via the PPP loan program.

Blue went to Instagram on Dec. 23, 2021, to address the case.


“We all make mistakes… I admit I made a mistake, I’ve learned from it the hard way and won’t make it again,” he said. “My mistakes don’t define me as a man and I will come out of this more than I was before.”

For one of his companies, “Throwbackjersey.com,” Blue received a loan of $426,717, and his other company, “Blue Star Records LLC,” received $708,065. The Department of Justice says that he used the money at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida, and also purchased a Ferrari.

Blue has been ordered to pay $1,111,345 in restitituion and $1,134,782 in forfeiture.

