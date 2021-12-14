Ex-NFL player sentenced to prison for PPP scam

An ex-NFL player is on his way to prison for the next three years.

Joshua Bellamy has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for his role in the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds.

In September 2020, the FBI arrested Bellamy in Florida and charged him with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, according to an FBI press release. Bellamy obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1,246,565 for his entertainment company, Drip Entertainment LLC. The FBI claimed he spent $104,000 on luxury designer items and jewelry. He also spent nearly $63,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and he also withdrew over $302,000. He also sought to obtain fraudulent PPP loans for his family members and close friends.

The former wide receiver spent eight seasons in the NFL before getting cut by the New York Jets in 2020. Bellamy originally signed a two-year, $5-million contract with the Jets in 2019 before injuring his left shoulder. He also played for the Chicago Bears, the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The United States government enacted the CARES Act in March 2020 to assist business owners in keeping their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.