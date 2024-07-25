Tyler Perry calls out the ‘highbrow Negroes’ critiquing his films

Tyler Perry’s films have always had a certain angle to the story, and people are never slow to call him out. Perry’s latest film, Divorce in the Black, starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardict, earned a zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes but held a 75 percent audience score. Despite the criticism, Perry continues to make films, and there’s a reason why he doesn’t pay attention to the negativity.

In a recent interview with Keke Palmer, Perry said he would stick to being his authentic self and keep doing what he’s supposed to do.

“If you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in h—,” Perry said. “I know for a fact that what I’m doing is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing because, for everyone who is a critic, I have thousands of what used to be emails from people saying, ‘This changed my life. Oh my God, you know me. Oh my God, you saw me. How did you know this about my life and my family?’ That is what is important to me.”

Tyler Perry dismisses ‘highbrow negroes’ criticizing his films: “who are you to be able to say which Black story is important … get out of here with that bullshit.” https://t.co/veLHFOyJYp pic.twitter.com/AdnplOopjj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 24, 2024

Perry then called out the people who always have something to say about his films.

“A large portion of my fans are disenfranchised, who cannot get in the Volvo and go to therapy on the weekend. So, you’ve got this highbrow Negro who is all up in the air with his nose up looking at everything, then you got people like where I come from — and me — who are grinders, who really know what it’s like,” Perry said. “Whose mothers were caregivers for white kids, and were maids, housekeepers … beauticians. Don’t discount these people and say their stories don’t matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important, or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls—.”

Social media users were not too fond of Perry’s comments.

I actually find it quite insulting that Tyler Perry thinks that black stories are only worth 5 days of shooting and deserving of a sole writer/director/producer. https://t.co/Az3MvnwalD — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) July 24, 2024

“It’s not even about that. It’s about the fact Tyler Perry doesn’t know HOW to tell those Black stories in a way that doesn’t make it Black women trauma p—. Give the reigns to the many capable writers and directors out there,” one user said.

“I totally understand there are haters, and they should be ignored. However, sometimes a message or a blessing could come your way via constructive criticism. It’s not a matter of not telling people’s stories,” another user said. “Some of us highbrows actually want to see Tyler Perry excel higher.”