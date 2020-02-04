Mo’Nique slams Oprah for favoring Harvey Weinstein over Russell Simmons and MJ

Round 10 of the Mo’Nique and Oprah Winfrey feud has officially commenced. Or perhaps it is round 12 or 13. We’ve lost count.

The comedic actress fired off on Winfrey once again, this time for allegedly favoring disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein over the likes of accused sexual assault perpetrators Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson.

Weinstein is currently on trial in New York for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a bevy of Hollywood actresses over the course of several decades. Simmons, on the other hand, was the subject of a damning documentary about his alleged sexual improprieties that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

In an open letter to her 800K Instagram followers, Mo’Nique said she “felt compelled” to write to Winfrey after observing the way Winfrey treats people “who were accused of the same” crimes.

“You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment,’ ” Mo’Nique adds, going on to point out Oprah’s perceived hypocritical decision to produce a #MeToo documentary on Russell Simmons. “When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?”

“Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both, as you said you did with R.S., or [did] you look for the silver lining for both, like you said you did for H.W.?” she continues.

Mo’Nique also chides Winfrey for allegedly making her life more difficult after Mo’Nique, who won a Best Supporting Oscar for her role in 2009’s Precious, refused to travel to promote the movie for free.

“You’ve watched me as a Black woman, be accused of being difficult for not promoting Precious internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment,” she explains. “How are you for Black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word?”

