Mo’Nique hosts 1st comedy special in 10 years (video)

Showtime obviously showed Mo’Nique the love and the coins.

Comedienne Mo’Nique is getting the type of appreciation from Showtime and her fans that she believes she did not get in sufficient supply from Netflix.

The controversial and combative comic, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of a batty and perverted mother in Precious, is finally able to showcase the skills she said had been dimmed by a racist and sexist industry hosting her own comedy special.

The show, “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta,” will feature the Soul Plane and Queens of Comedy star, who once hosted her own eponymous show on BET. She was joined at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse with featured veteran comedians Donnell Rawlings, Prince T-Dub, Tone-x, Correy Bell and Just Nesh.

The show will air on Feb. 7 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.

Fans remember that Mo’Nique recently sued Netflix for racism and gender discrimination. She also believes the network disrespected her by offering her much less money for a TV special than many of her contemporaries.

Therefore, for this special to come to fruition is probably highly gratifying for Mo’Nique Angela Hicks.

“Mo’Nique & Friends” was quite naturally executive produced by Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks and was includes producers Matt Schuler, Eric Abrams and V.W. Scheich.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming comedy show special that will air on Feb. 7.