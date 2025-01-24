50 Cent sextape leak had Rick Ross’ ex-girlfirend suicidal

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston admits that 50 Cent leaking her sex tape was so devastating that it had her feeling “suicidal.”

During the first episode of Netflix’s “W.A.G.s to Riches,” Leviston discussed the emotional damage the sex tape debacle caused her in the early 2010s.

“My baby daddy is the one and only Rick Ross. Our daughter is 22 years old, but I left Ross when she was two years old,” Leviston said in a confessional in reference to their firstborn Toie.

Leviston and Stoudemire, the ex-wife of former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire, discussed relationships and why it’s so hard for Leviston to date.

“It’s so difficult because I still reside in a home that my baby father, Rick, owns… I feel like I’m in a luxury prison, almost,” she told Stoudemire.

“I don’t even know how that fat boy wooed me off my feet, but he did,” Leviston said of Ross. “I went home with him the first night. I thought I was his Lil Kim and he was my Biggie!”

Leviston continued, discussing how the sex tape scandal came about. “So I was dating this guy a long long time ago after I ended my relationship with Rick Ross,” Leviston explained, noting that another boyfriend at the time was “into videotaping.”

“He didn’t even really ask. He would just pull [the camera] out,” Leviston said. “Never once in my brain thought that I would have sex with him on tape. I didn’t feel unsafe at the time. I felt like I was happy. I was like, ‘I just f—ed my man on camera.’ I’m trying to show him… how much love I have for him.”

Things changed once the boyfriend began cheating. “So, I did the tape. Things got rocky. [He] started cheating, so I outed him to the other girl,” said Leviston. “In the height of the breakup, the beef started between Rick and 50 Cent.”

“Long story short, my ex, the guy that was in the sex tape, he’s bitter. So he actually goes and sells the tape to 50 Cent. And then 50 Cent released it… it’s petty and it still haunts me to this day.”

“I was collateral damage in a beef that I had nothing to do with,” she said, breaking down in tears. “In that second my whole life changed. I became suicidal. I didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods. Like no man would ever love me again. I felt like I had let my kids down tremendously.”

Leviston sued 50 Cent in 2015 and was awarded $5 million in damages.