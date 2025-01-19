Many fans are outraged that Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy reportedly performed at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball over the weekend with Nelly set to take the stage at another ball.

Some are even more righteously indignant at the Doggfather since he allegedly severely criticized others who performed at Trump’s first presidential inauguration in 2017. Snoop supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in November 2016, but he has apparently pivoted in his political ideology over the past decade.

Snoop Dogg heaped effusive praise on Trump for pardoning his Death Row comrade

Snoop perhaps felt indebted to Trump after he pardoned Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris at the conclusion of his first presidency in 2021.

Rick Ross was with Snoop Dogg in D.C.

Rick Ross claimed to his 20 million Instagram followers that he was not performing at Trump’s inauguration although he would be with Snoop in the nation’s capital.

“I am in Washington D.C. right now but I’m not performing,” he said in the video. “It’s a private vibe I’m doing with my brother Snoop Dogg. Me and Snoop Dogg, we here. It’s going down.”

Fans reacted harshly to Snoop, Ricky Rozay, Soulja Boy and Nelly accepting the offer to support the president-elect.

Many hip hop fans respond bitterly to Snoop Dogg