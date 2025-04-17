50 Cent disgusted Netflix debuting similar show, ‘Nemesis’

While “Power” lit up the airwaves for a decade on Starz, Kemp’s new crime drama series will launch on Netflix. And Fifty conveyed his disgust on social media.

The situation is exacerbated because “Nemesis” is going to star Shane Johnson, who played the role of Cooper Saxe in “Power.”

50 Cent expresses contempt for Netflix’s ‘Nemesis’ series

“Nah this ain’t it,” Fifty captioned under his Instagram post, which has since been deleted but screenshot by Vibe and Hip Hop Dx. “A Power reunion with one cast member? I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]s. Ain’t nobody jackin this s–t! LOL,” Fifty penned for his 34 million IG followers.

Johnson, in trying to keep it cute, responded under Fifty’s post, saying, “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!”

The series logline, which appears on the Netflix website, describes the new show like this:

“‘Nemesis’ is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn — amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action — actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.”

Along with Johnson, “Nemesis” will also star Matthew Law, Y’Ian Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Jeff Pierre and Cedric Joe.

Courtney Kemp has enlisted heavyweights to work on ‘Nemesis’

Kemp told Variety she is operating as the showrunner and executive producer on the series via End of Episode. Tani Marole, the co-creator of “Nemesis” with Kemp, will also executive-produce. Legendary director Mario Van Peebles, best known for the 1990s classics New Jack City, Posse, and Panther (about Huey P. Newton and the Black Panther Party), is scheduled to direct and simultaneously executive produce the first two episodes of “Nemesis.”

In addition to “Power,” Kemp is known for creating “The Good Wife” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” She explained to Variety magazine what she and Marole are aiming for.

“Tani and I are excited to bring a hard-hitting psychological crime drama to Netflix, specific in location, but broad in universal themes of right and wrong, love and loss, and loyalty vs self-preservation. We are grateful to Bela, Peter and Jinny for their support, keeping this production in Los Angeles and getting local crews back to work.”

50 Cent is working on a ‘Power’ prequel

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is gearing up for another addition to the fruitful franchise that is “Power” and its three popular spin-off shows.

“Im glad all the fans have been so supportive of FORCE,” he wrote on Instagram post, according to Vibe. “We have more heat coming, my Power Universe is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy…… [bomb emoji] BOOM.”

Fifty continued, adding, “You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development.”