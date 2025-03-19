Binge-worthy breakdown: ‘Deli Boys’ leads March

This month we’ve seen some binge-worthy TV series either premiere or make their return to their streaming platforms. This month we have the third season of one of the best new series post-pandemic. We get the return of one of our favorite vigilantes and the beginnings of the funniest mob bosses around. Come see what you need to binge.

4. Season 3 of The Wheel of Time

The main characters and ideas from the first book of the author Robert Jordan’s substantial “The Wheel of Time” saga were introduced in Season 1 of this attractive fantasy series. Parts of the second and third volumes were adapted for Season 2, putting the elements in position for the epic apocalyptic conflict that was foretold at the beginning of the narrative. The trek into a desert wasteland in Season 3 of the adaptation of “The Shadow Rising” puts the heroes to the test. Rosamund Pike makes a comeback as the mystic Moiraine, who is guiding a group of young people on a journey across a magical realm that is in danger of collapsing.

3. Daredevil: Born Again

Aight, so Daredevil: Born Again just dropped, and that means Matt Murdock is back. After Netflix fumbled the bag and decided to not continue the series on its platform, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back with a fresh start on Disney+. Expect crazy fight scenes, top-tier lawyering, and, of course, that man still throwing hands in dark alleyways like he ain’t got a day job. Charlie Cox back in the suit, Vincent D’Onofrio still menacing as Kingpin, this will be fire. If you love grit, action, and blind faith, go ahead and tap in. You don’t want to miss this one.

2. Love Is Blind: Sweden

Y’all already knew us Americans would act a fool on this show and the world loved it. Now Netflix is taking it to Europe, home of some of the most beautiful women in the world: Sweden. It’s giving all the drama, romance, and questionable decisions we fell in love with in the U.S. version. Swedish singles are stepping into the pods, spilling their hearts, and hoping to find “the one” without ever laying eyes on them. And trust, the stakes are high when that big reveal hits. Will sparks fly or will they instantly regret everything? It’s like Facebook marketplace furniture; looks good at first, but you’ll see how sturdy it really is once people come around. If you’re into love triangles, emotional breakdowns, and people saying “Jag älskar dig” way too soon, go ahead and binge this.

1. Deli Boys

Some Pakistanis would be the last group of people you think to be mob bosses, right? Deli Boys on Hulu is the immigrant family drama-comedy you didn’t know you needed. After their wealthy father’s mysterious death, two Pakistani-American brothers inherit the family’s massive deli empire, and a whole lot of secrets. Think shady business moves, family chaos, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s giving Succession but with extra spice and samosas. The culture clash, sibling rivalry, and surprising twists will have you hooked. Plus, the hustle is real, and you’ll lowkey start rooting for the boys to make it big. If you’re into dark humor and family drama, this one’s a certified binge.