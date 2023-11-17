Diddy, Cassie settle explosive lawsuit after one day

Cassie’s reps announce only that deal has been reached, but no terms are disclosed
(Photo credit: Torian Priestly for rolling out)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and former girlfriend Cassie Ventura have settled the lawsuit she brought Thursday, in which she accused the music mogul of rape and sex trafficking.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.


“This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction,” ready an email from Ventura’s legal team. “The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email.”

