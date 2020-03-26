Rap legend Scarface reveals that he tested positive for coronavirus

Rap legend Scarface is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. On March 26, the Houston-based emcee revealed that he contracted the virus. He shared the news while on rapper Willie D’s YouTube channel.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, said he initially felt an itch in his throat three weeks ago and took medicine. Days later, he developed a fever that got as high as 103 and decided to go to the emergency room. Scarface left the hospital and returned days later after his symptoms remained. He eventually tested positive for the coronavirus.

He revealed that he initially thought that he was going to die.

“It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest,” he said. “This whole three weeks has been an ordeal…It’s the craziest (stuff) I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die.”

Two days earlier, Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

At press time, America has the most coronavirus cases in the world with over 81,000 people who have tested positive.