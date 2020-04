Some churches are still holding services during this time of the pandemic, exposing parishioners to unnecessary danger. How can churches adapt safely during this time of COVID-19? Christina Steed talks with church technology expert and #InspiredMobility spokesperson Jason Caston, author of The iChurch Method, as he shares tips on incorporating technology into the church experience to keep the faith and safety at the forefront

Christina Crawford Steed Christina Steed is an overly organized, uber-strategic, lover of all things creative.