La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union on favorite sex positions (video)

With celebrities being forced to park themselves inside their homes for an indefinite period of time, along with the rest of us, they are leaking more of their personal lives onto the airwaves for public consumption.

Kelly Rowland, 39, who normally clues her fans to her sexual desires through racy lyrics on “Motivation” and “Kisses Down Low,” has been opening up on her pillow talk with TV personality LaLa Anthony.

On Instagram Live, the former Destiny’s Child singer and the “Power” actress conversed in detail about their favorite sexual positions.

Anthony, 38, was asked if she preferred the missionary position or sex from behind.

“Missionary is and can be boring as hell,” Anthony said. “If you only do missionary then I’m going to consider you a very lazy person.”

Later in the video, Rowland broached the topic of PDA or being a closet freak.

“I’m a Cancer and we’re super affectionate and I definitely love when someone isn’t afraid to show their affection and love no matter who’s around,” Anthony answered.

Rowland answered the same question, admitting she likes both PDA and behind-the-scenes affection.

“I’m a little torn on this one because I think I messed up what it meant, but for right now (the answer is) closet freak,” Rowland said.

During the IG Live video, Rowland and Anthony eyed “LA Finest” actress Gabrielle Union, 47, eavesdropping on the conversation and asked her to come real with her fav sex position.

“You gotta get Gab on here because she talks a lot of s—,” Anthony said of Dwyane Wade’s wife.

Anthony added that Union, who is nicknamed “Gabby” and “Gab,” said “Gab is trying to play it cool. Gab be in the bedroom doing backflips.”

Union confirmed her freakiness when she answered, “Facts.”

Flip the page to listen to the conversation in full: