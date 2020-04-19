Funniest Teddy Riley memes after he messed up IG battle with Babyface (video)

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds (Photo credit: Splash News)

Music icon Teddy Riley is bunkered down somewhere with the shades pulled low and icing down his massive ego after getting mauled on social media. Technical difficulties from his overproduction forced the postponement of an epic Instagram battle with Babyface — again.

Nearly a half-million people waited anxiously for the IG music clash between iconic hitmakers Riley and Babyface like it was a heavyweight fight. The summit meeting between these sonic supermen was already canceled once after Babyface’s family had contracted, and then recovered from, the coronavirus.

But Riley, born in Harlem as Edward Theodore Riley, 52, and Babyface, aka Kenneth Edmonds, 62, had to press the pause button on the battle yet again as Riley suffered one comic breakdown and laughable circuit overload after another.

The whole episode was cringeworthy, but here is the play-by-play of what went down:

Riley and Babyface’s fellow music peers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland performed an autopsy on the IG battle that died, and you can easily discern the disgust in their voices.

Music savant Babyface was gracious in thanking the multitudes who showed up in their club-ready outfits and adult beverages. He promises the heavyweight battle will go down. Eventually.

Perhaps the third time is a charm and the wait will be worthwhile.

But fans could not contain their urge to hold Riley over open flames and charbroil him to a crisp. They believe he was being too extra with the in-studio production, backup dancer and hype-man and multiple technical folks at the flank.

Babyface, meanwhile, got in a dig at Riley for having a back-up dancer and hype man.

The rest of Black Twitter joined in, throwing shade at the legendary New Jack Swing music creator that is Riley:

 

 

 

Fans even came after Riley in the comments section of the YouTube post of this disaster:

“Teddy must of been using McDonald’s WiFi from across the street bc that audio was horrible LMAO,” one joked.

“Teddy’s crew was too big. Only a + 1 is allowed. We’re in quarantine…That is funny,” one added.

 

 

 

 

 


