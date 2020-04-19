Funniest Teddy Riley memes after he messed up IG battle with Babyface (video)

Music icon Teddy Riley is bunkered down somewhere with the shades pulled low and icing down his massive ego after getting mauled on social media. Technical difficulties from his overproduction forced the postponement of an epic Instagram battle with Babyface — again.

Nearly a half-million people waited anxiously for the IG music clash between iconic hitmakers Riley and Babyface like it was a heavyweight fight. The summit meeting between these sonic supermen was already canceled once after Babyface’s family had contracted, and then recovered from, the coronavirus.

But Riley, born in Harlem as Edward Theodore Riley, 52, and Babyface, aka Kenneth Edmonds, 62, had to press the pause button on the battle yet again as Riley suffered one comic breakdown and laughable circuit overload after another.

The whole episode was cringeworthy, but here is the play-by-play of what went down:

Riley and Babyface’s fellow music peers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland performed an autopsy on the IG battle that died, and you can easily discern the disgust in their voices.

Swizz & Timb talking about the Babyface vs Teddy Riley battle. Tonight has been memorable for all the wrong reasons. Everybody in Teddy’s room definitely getting fired. I just hope they come back swinging tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DcwgRZfTc0 — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) April 19, 2020

Music savant Babyface was gracious in thanking the multitudes who showed up in their club-ready outfits and adult beverages. He promises the heavyweight battle will go down. Eventually.

Babyface has postponed his battle with Teddy Riley due to audio issues. pic.twitter.com/WH1EpcI0IY — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) April 19, 2020

Perhaps the third time is a charm and the wait will be worthwhile.

But fans could not contain their urge to hold Riley over open flames and charbroil him to a crisp. They believe he was being too extra with the in-studio production, backup dancer and hype-man and multiple technical folks at the flank.

Babyface, meanwhile, got in a dig at Riley for having a back-up dancer and hype man.

“I’m here by myself. You know SOCIAL DISTANCING and all that.”-Babyface — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) April 19, 2020

The rest of Black Twitter joined in, throwing shade at the legendary New Jack Swing music creator that is Riley:

Teddy Riley sound be like… pic.twitter.com/FTyu3b9DUX — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 19, 2020

The funniest part of the night was Babyface’s “Yeah that’s cute” Attitude. He was really talking to Teddy like Teddy asked him what’s the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6…. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) April 19, 2020

Teddy: We seem to be having some technical difficulties Babyface:pic.twitter.com/prdz0dO1Qv — Tyler Brooks (@thetylerbrooks) April 19, 2020

Babyface’s studio vs Teddy Riley’s studio tonight. pic.twitter.com/tyV0aPbbaU — Huskegee Airman (@JLBarrow) April 19, 2020

Babyface STARTED with Two Occasions? Night night, Teddy. pic.twitter.com/zrcRUw270n — 👸🏽✨ (@kay_elle__) April 19, 2020

Every time Teddy had a technical difficulty, Babyface was like pic.twitter.com/cnzF7JuO8y — #DontForgetTheHomeless (@FeministaJones) April 19, 2020

#BabyfacevsTeddyRiley The useless hypeman The sound The comments Babyface being clearly annoyed Teddy not listening to anyone trying to help Tyrese goofy ass reminding us he's illiterate again pic.twitter.com/fwUomR0tgO — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) April 19, 2020

Babyface rejecting Teddy Riley calls and texts while going to bed. pic.twitter.com/CkQrahfA3f — Quwn 💫 (@Q_Corleone) April 19, 2020

Teddy and his team: Come back in 30 mins. Babyface : #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/apaJTvTjET — heavie dee (@heaviexdee) April 19, 2020

Fans even came after Riley in the comments section of the YouTube post of this disaster:

“Teddy must of been using McDonald’s WiFi from across the street bc that audio was horrible LMAO,” one joked.

“Teddy’s crew was too big. Only a + 1 is allowed. We’re in quarantine…That is funny,” one added.