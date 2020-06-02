Killer Mike tells White folks exactly what they can do to help Black America

Killer Mike made waves during an emotional speech at a press conference in Atlanta on May 29, when he insisted the city follow the blueprint laid down by civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Joseph E. Lowery.

The proud Atlanta native followed up that appearance as a featured guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday, June, 1. Among the topics he was there to discuss, Killer Mike was asked to shed light on social justice and specifically, what White Americans can do to help the cause.

Colbert asked what White people can do to support their African American brothers and sisters.

“For white people who want to support black people right now in this particular moment,” Colbert began, “do you have any advice on how they can best do that? Or just stay out of the way?”

Candid and honest as he is known to be, Killer Mike replied accordingly.

“No, we don’t need you to stay out of the way. What I need you to do is send financial help to some of the organizations I just named, because those are the organizations on the ground. Then get your butt down there and help those organizations in the physical.”

Killer Mike was referencing the New Georgia Project, Movement for Black Lives, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and numerous other grassroots initiatives committed to racial equality.

“But what I need white America to do beyond right now is understand that right now is always,” Killer Mike continued. “It isn’t just helping in the now — it is being a part of fixing it always.”

