Michael Jordan donating $100 million to racial justice and other causes

Michael Jordan was notoriously apolitical during his record-setting and awe-inspiring playing days, which infuriated Black critics who believed he should have been more outspoken.

Jordan, however, has spoken loudly in recent days. MJ, who is universally considered the greatest player who ever lived, had already posted this somber statement after George Floyd died on Memorial Day.

Now Jordan has announced that he and The Jordan Brand will donate $100 million “to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Jordan, 57, admitted during the airing of his historic “The Last Dance” documentary that he was probably selfish and channeled all his energies toward his six NBA titles and five MVP awards. But in the wake of the vast racial protest movement sweeping the country — and across the globe for that matter — Jordan is making Hall of Fame-level contributions to these causes.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” Jordan said in his statement to the media.

According to Forbes, Jordan Brand president Craig Williams added in a statement that “there is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community. We embrace the responsibility,” he said as Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will each give $50 million.

During the documentary, His Airness finally revealed his thoughts about the racial injustices he experienced during his childhood and playing days. Today, Jordan is finally speaking out about the problem and contributing to its solution.