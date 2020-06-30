Attend today’s event ‘Black Gay Men and COVID19 Support Services and Resources’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on “Black Gay Men and COVID-19 Support Services & Resources” on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Larry Scott-Walker, Executive Director, THRIVE Support Services; Dr. Nii-Quarterlai Quartey, Senior Advisor & National LGBT Liason, AARP; and Antoine B. Craigwell, President & CEO, Depressed Black Gay Men.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community of key factors that will help reduce the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the Black gay men community and also offer support services and resources for the community as well. Attend via Zoom and register here.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

To register for today’s event and future Health IQ event’s, click here