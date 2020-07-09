Black man found hanging from tree after reportedly exposing alleged pedophiles

Activists are speaking out after another Black man was found hanging from a tree.

A Change.org petition was started to call for further investigation into the death of Amani Kildea. Kildea, 20, was found hanging from a tree in Morristown, New Jersey, on June 28, 2020, according to Morristown Green. Authorities had ruled his death a suicide, and Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp claimed that a crime had not taken place.

However, some believe that Kildea was the victim of a lynching due to his work in the community.

Kildea, who was a high school football star, spoke out against child abuse and served as a member of PedoGotCaught. The organization worked to expose suspected pedophiles and child abusers.

Members of PedoGotCaught would go online and pose as minors. Once the alleged pedophiles agreed to meet the person posing as a minor, members of PedoGotCaught would expose them by recording video of the suspects. In all, the group has exposed 32 alleged predators.

Kildea’s involvement with PedoGotCaught has raised suspicions about his death.

In the last two months, several Black men have been found hanging from trees in states such as California, Texas, and New York.

Although authorities initially ruled that Kildea’s death was a suicide, Knapp says an investigation continues. “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to the thorough, appropriate, professional and prompt investigation of any suspicious and, or unnatural deaths. There will be no further comment on this investigation at this time out of respect for Mr. Kildea’s family,” Knapp said in a statement.

According to a Change.org petition, Kildea’s untimely death needs more national attention. “You cannot physically hang yourself from a tree. No ladder, no nothing,” the petition reads in part. “Let’s reopen this case and get more answers. His life matters #BlackLivesMatter.”