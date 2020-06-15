Suspicions rise after another Black man is found hanging from a tree

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to push for further investigation into the death of Malcolm Harsch.

Days after Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, Harsch’s family used social media to push for his investigation.

On May 31, 2000, Harsch was found hanging from a tree near the Victorville City Library in Victorville, California, less than 50 miles away from where Fuller was found on June 10, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A USB cord was used in Harsch’s death and blood was reportedly found on his shirt.

However, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department initially ruled that foul play was not suspected in Harsch’s death, but the investigation is still pending.

Harsch’s family held a rally and news conference on Saturday, June 13, at the spot where Harsch’s body was found.

“He didn’t seem to be depressed to anyone who truly knew him. Everyone who knew our brother was shocked to hear that he allegedly hung himself and don’t believe it to be true as well as the people who were there when his body was discovered,” the family said in a statement.

Harsch’s family also told the Los Angeles Times that his body sat at the San Bernardino County coroner’s office for 12 days before an autopsy was performed.

“The explanation of suicide does not seem plausible,” Harsch’s family added in the statement. “There are many ways to die, but considering the current racial tension, a Black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn’t sit well with us right now. We want justice not comfortable excuses.”