Black parents demand arrest after racially motivated attack on 13-year-old son

The parents of a 13-year-old Black student, Sal’Vyion “Sal” Torres, are calling for the arrest of a White male parent who allegedly assaulted their son outside Ernest Lawrence Middle School in Chatsworth, California. The incident, which occurred on December 6, has raised serious concerns about racial violence and the safety of Black students in schools.

Details of the incident

According to reports, Sal and two of his friends were helping a friend’s grandmother when they encountered John Morreale, the father of an eighth-grade student. Morreale allegedly began taunting the boys with derogatory remarks, which escalated into physical violence. Witnesses state that he grabbed Sal by the collar, threw him onto a car, and proceeded to physically assault him while using racial slurs.

Sal’s mother, Adrina Torres, expressed her distress over the situation. “My son was attacked by an adult in my community and as of now he has not been arrested. We want justice for my son,” she stated during a press conference. The attack left Sal with serious injuries, including a concussion and emotional trauma, as he reportedly woke up in the middle of the night feeling anxious.

Community response and activism

The Torres family, along with their attorney and community activists, held a press conference to demand accountability from the school district and local law enforcement. They criticized the lack of action taken against Morreale, who remains unpunished despite the severity of the attack. Activists have pointed out that had the roles been reversed, with a Black parent attacking a White child, the response from law enforcement would likely have been immediate and severe.

Bradley Gage, the family’s attorney, stated, “Everyone deserves an education. No one should be afraid to be at school. Schools have an obligation to protect these kids.” The family is seeking justice not only for Sal but also for a systemic change to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

School’s response and safety plans

In the aftermath of the attack, the school issued safety plans for Sal and his friend Gregory, advising them to avoid confrontations with Morreale and his son. However, many parents and community members feel that these measures are insufficient and merely serve to cover up the school’s failure to address the real issue of racial violence.

Adrina Torres criticized the school’s response, stating, “It’s just the school’s way to cover their behinds while they do nothing to address the real problem.” The school has also faced backlash for its handling of previous incidents involving Morreale, who has a history of verbally assaulting students.

Calls for broader action against racism

Community activist Najee Ali emphasized that this incident is part of a larger pattern of racism in the San Fernando Valley. He called for a civil rights investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) to address systemic racism and ensure the safety of Black students. The Torres family has also reported the incident as a hate crime to the LA County Human Relations Commission, which has offered its support for victims of hate crimes.

Next steps and ongoing investigation

The LAPD has stated that the LAUSD police are handling the investigation, but the Torres family has expressed frustration over the lack of communication and action from both police departments. They are demanding that Morreale be charged with assault and a hate crime, as well as a thorough investigation into the incident.

As the community rallies around the Torres family, the hope is that this incident will not only bring justice for Sal but also spark a broader conversation about racism and safety in schools. The Torres family is determined to expose the truth and ensure that no other child has to endure such violence.

The attack on Torres is a stark reminder of the ongoing issues of racism and violence faced by Black students in schools. As the community calls for justice, it is crucial that schools and law enforcement take meaningful action to protect all students and create a safe learning environment. The Torres family’s fight for justice is not just about one incident; it is about ensuring that every child can attend school without fear of racial violence.