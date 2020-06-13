Black man in his 20s found hanging from a tree in California

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Black man in his 20s was found dead while hanging from a tree.

During the early morning hours of June 10, someone called authorities after discovering a Black man hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. The man was eventually identified as Robert Fuller.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Fuller’s death was ruled a suicide because there was reportedly no sign of struggle.

His death was also ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

City officials released the following statement, “The City of Palmdale extends its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who tragically passed away in Palmdale on Wednesday, June 10. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

However, with the nation still grieving the death of George Floyd, some on social media are looking for more answers considering the nature of Fuller’s death. Due to the history of Blacks being lynched by the method of hanging, some believe that his death should undergo further investigation.

PLEASE DO NOT LET ROBERT FULLER GO UNNOTICED. HE WAS FOUND HANGING FROM A TREE IN PALMDALE AND THEY ARE TRYING TO WRITE IT OFF AS A SUICIDE — seraphic • SAY THEIR NAMES (@srjs_) June 12, 2020

I cant believe what I’m reading. A Black man’s body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale and it’s a “suspected suicide” ? During such a heightened time with the BLM movement — they say “suspected suicide” so quickly?! It doesn’t add up. #JusticeforRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/ti5pu1Sbvi — Grecia S. Lopez (@greciaslopez_) June 12, 2020

My community's hurting. Two weeks of peaceful protests, then today… A black man was found dead, hanging from a tree in Palmdale, and officers shot a sixty-year old black man in Lancaster. The facts are still coming out, but the pain, anger, and sadness can't wait, won't wait. — James M. Tilton (@JamesMTilton) June 12, 2020