Lil Durk arrested in murder-for-hire plot

Chicago rapper Lil Durk — whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks — was arrested on Oct. 24 in Broward County, Florida, in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been a fixture in the rap world since the emergence of drill music. Over the past two years, he has earned multiple awards and released two platinum-selling albums. His song “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, earned him a Grammy in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

On Oct. 24, several members of the Chicago-based Only The Family (OTF) crew were charged in the slaying of rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin Lul Pab. Durk has ties to OTF. Five members were arrested for the August 2022 shooting. Federal agents say the murder was retaliation for the death of rapper King Von — born Dayvon Bennett — who was killed in Atlanta in 2020.

The arrest comes days after Durk hosted a day of prayer at Navy Pier in Chicago and received keys to the cities of Broadview and Bellwood Illinois on Oct. 18. He hosted a show at the United Center a few days later that included Sexxy Red and Bossman Dlow.

Lil Durk also faces a lawsuit filed this month over the killing of rapper FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly.

“Our complaint lays out that a $100,000 bounty was placed on the life of FBG Duck to have him killed,” attorney Roosevelt Allen said.

FBG Duck was fatally shot in broad daylight in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. Since the murder, Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, has been seeking justice for her son.

The conflict between Durk and Duck reportedly stemmed from tensions between Tookaville and O Block. The feud played out primarily through music and escalated after Von’s death in Atlanta.

Durk remains one of Chicago’s most acclaimed drill rappers, having risen to prominence in a genre known for violent themes.

The case will proceed in federal court.

This is a developing story.