Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor battle over COVID-19 restrictions

A difference in ideologies has led to an intense battle between the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and governor of the state of Georgia, Brian Kemp.

On July 10, Mayor Bottoms implemented an order to return Atlanta to Phase 1 of the reopening process to help lower the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Health, there were 4,484 confirmed cases in one day in Georgia with 35 deaths.

The order requires all residents to stay home except for essential trips.

However, Gov. Kemp lashed out at Bottoms following the order.

“Mayor Bottoms’ action today is merely guidance — both non-binding and legally unenforceable,” Kemp said in a statement. “As clearly stated in the Governor’s executive order, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide. Once again, if the mayor actually wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing state restrictions, which she has failed to do.”

Kemp has appeared to lack proper knowledge at times when it comes to COVID-19 and the best actions to keep the citizens of Georgia safe.

He was initially unaware that COVID-19 could be transmitted by people who were asymptomatic, and he went against suggestions by health officials when he made Georgia the first state to reopen after shelter-in-place orders took place nationwide.

Bottoms’ order comes days after she issued a mandate where facemasks are required in public locations in Atlanta. The mayor of Atlanta also revealed that she and three of her family tested positive for COVID-19.