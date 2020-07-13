NBA superstar Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Houston Rockets superstar guard Russell Westbrook will not join his teammates in Orlando just yet, as he is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook broke the news on his Instagram account today.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot,” he wrote for his 15.4 million followers.

Many internet trolls began to suspect something was awry when Westbrook stopped posting his regularly scheduled workout routines, according to The Grio. Westbrook’s wife, Nina, also led many to speculate about his well being when she offered up a “miss you” message that ultimately suggested the two were in different living quarters based on his response.

James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute also failed to make the trip to the Walt Disney World resort bubble in Orlando, leading many to speculate about their statuses as well.

The NBA has made it clear it will not provide test results of players, as it is against medical privacy regulations.