Image architect Law Roach shares why he gives back

Image architect Law Roach’s work has graced many of the most prominent red carpets in Hollywood. His list of clients is extensive and well-known, including Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Celine Dion and millennial powerhouse Zendaya, who have worn jaw-dropping looks styled by Roach. The South Side Chicago native has a keen perspective on design and is highly sought after. Roach is currently leveraging his influence to help support business owners who have struggled during the pandemic. Rolling out spoke with Roach about his passion, why he is supporting small businesses and the definition of an image architect.

How has Chicago’s style helped to influence your approach?

Fashion started for me in Chicago. Our city is a stylish city in its own right. Fashion is completely embedded in our DNA. We set the bar in fashion, and I am proud to help push the culture forward.

What is an image architect?

Think about the approach of a building architect, they conceptualize and innovate a look that no one has seen before. Well as an image architect, the idea is the same. I apply the same innovative concepts to people.

Why was it important for you to start a fund for Chicago businesses that have been affected by the rioting?

I felt it was an obligation to give to those in the city that gave me so much. I partnered with Chicago-based organization Rebuild the Hood and launched the fLAWless Fundraiser. I started with the initial donation of $25,000 and went to social media and asked my friends and followers to donate to assist rebuild small, Black-owned businesses that have been affected by ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor.

What would you say are the top three things a woman should have in her wardrobe?

Nice bag, a beautiful coat, and a versatile dress.

