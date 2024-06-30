Mary J. Blige and Freddie Jackson light up St. Kitts Music Festival

On June 29, the 26th annual St. Kitts Music Festival concluded with a soulful celebration that left attendees in high spirits and with lasting memories. The final night was all about soul, with legends like Freddie Jackson, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, and the iconic Rick Ross headlining the show. It was a night where nostalgia met modern vibes at Warner Park Stadium, against the beautiful backdrop of St. Kitts.

The Nicholas Branacker Band was one of the evening’s standout acts. Their live performance was awe-inspiring, captivating the audience and setting the perfect tone for the night. Fans were on their feet, dancing and cheering, proving that this band belongs in the spotlight.

Freddie Jackson, a true music legend, made a triumphant return to the St. Kitts Music Festival. Having performed at the very first festival 25 years ago, his presence was both nostalgic and heartwarming. At 65 years old, Jackson’s voice is still as powerful as ever. He effortlessly delivered hits and B-sides, with his adoring fans singing along to every word. The connection between Jackson and the audience was undeniable, making his performance one of the festival’s highlights.

Mary J. Blige was the talk of the weekend, and she did not disappoint. As her set time approached, the excitement in the stadium was electric. Blige, ever the consummate professional, graced the stage with her unique style and commanding presence. Her performance was a deeply personal journey, reflecting her life’s challenges and triumphs. It was Blige’s first visit to St. Kitts, and she spoke passionately about the island’s beauty, further endearing herself to the crowd.

In an interview with rolling out, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Michael Drew, emphasized the festival’s significance and the island’s appeal. “It’s electric. It’s of extremely high quality. The destination is the country, we have a lot to offer. We are warm people, a good people. You come for the music festival, but we encourage you to venture deeper. There’s so much more about us and our country that one can experience. So I will say to people come for the music festival and have a great time, but you can also come to enjoy our beautiful country and what we have to offer,” explained Drew.

The St. Kitts Music Festival has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most eclectic and exceptional music festivals, growing in stature each year. The combination of breathtaking scenery, outstanding music, and the warmth of the local people creates an unparalleled experience. For anyone with the chance to attend, the St. Kitts Music Festival promises a musical journey and cultural adventure that shouldn’t be missed.

Take a look at a few pictures below.