Designer Miguel Wilson wants grooms to step up their wedding day game

Designer Miguel Wilson was born with fashion in his blood. He has memories of his father and grandfather taking great pride in their clothes, including the little details that gave them their signature style. A large segment of Wilson’s clientele always has included men preparing to take that big leap into marriage and wanting to look extra fly on their wedding day. Wilson realized there was a disconnect in the wedding industry as men often were overlooked when it came to preparing for the big day. He launched a campaign called “Because It’s His Day Too” in an effort to get more men excited about their wedding day wardrobe.

Why did you launch “Because It’s His Day Too?”

I’ve been designing men’s clothes for years, and I realized the wedding industry neglects men. The wedding day is the day for a woman to look the best she’s ever looked in her entire life. She’ll spend years planning the dress, veil, accessories and everything, and then the groom just throws on something. Now he is at the altar looking unequally matched. Your wedding day is a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s the biggest party you’ll ever go to with you as the center of attention. It should be the day when a man takes the time to make sure he is at his absolute best. He shouldn’t be at the altar looking unequally yoked, but that’s what happens a lot of the time. We want men to know they can come to us and we’ll give them the wedding experience they deserve because the wedding is his day, too.

