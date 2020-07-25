Hip Hop legend Biz Markie hospitalized for weeks, suffering from severe illness

Legendary beatboxer Biz Markie has been in the hospital for weeks due to a serious illness, according to TMZ. Biz is not, however, suffering from coronavirus. Instead, it is something related to Type II Diabetes.

“He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” a rep for Biz Markie told the media outlet.

Biz is currently being treated by in a Maryland area hospital and has not yet been given an approximate recovery timetable.

The New York bred artist has suffered from diabetes for several years. He revealed in 2013 that he lost 140 pounds due to the disease, which forced him to take on a strict diet and exercise more. During a stretch of three years he went from 385 lbs to 244 lbs.

“I walk. I do the treadmill, I walk around the mall,” Biz told the Daily News in 2013. “I do a little crunches with my stomach, not that much. Just enough to get the engine going cha-cha-cha-cha-cha-cha! Vroooommmmm.”

Sending prayers to Biz Markie and his family for a full and speedy recovery.