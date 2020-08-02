Luxury has arrived: 2020 Genesis G70 Sedan 3.3 Turbo

A new wave of luxury is here and it starts with the powerfully equipped 2020 Genesis G70 Sedan. 3.3 Turbo.

Hyundai has laid the groundwork for the popular growing brand of Genesis over the past decade. The automaker has creatively found a way to raise the bar for luxury sedans. Features, such as its bold lines and striking grille, have made the G70 a household name.

While automakers are switching their focus to SUV’s and crossovers, Genesis has struck gold with the new 2020 G70 Sedan. The 3.3L turbo V6 engine has enough power to top 365 hp with 376 lb-ft of torque.

Power isn’t the only thing catching the eye of drivers. The G70 features an array of sport features to match, such as all-wheel drive and vectoring control. To compliment such dynamic stability, Genesis also added 19-inch sport wheels to make the driver experience complete.

The G70 has also made a successful stride past the competition with a number of design points. The interior is just as striking as the exterior with Nappa leather-seats, glossed-modern controls and an 8-inch digital touchscreen.

Accolades should be this sedan’s middle name with a trophy room full of awards. The list of the car’s achievements includes the Women’s Choice Award for Best Luxury Sedan for Safety, IIHS Top Safety pick and North American Car of the year.

The luxury-sport sedan market has gotten a lot more interesting. With the price of this luxury sedan starting at $35,450, this ride is sure to heat up the auto industry.