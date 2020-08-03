Tracee Ellis Ross serves beach body goals in black bikini (photo)

Tracee Ellis Ross is serving up summertime vibes and beach body goals all in the midst of a pandemic.

Ross, who has always been a fun-loving spirit, great actress and fashion maven, never fails to amaze us with her social media content.

The “Black-ish” star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, to share how she spent her final weekend hours sunbathing, and we couldn’t help but show her some love.

Ross, 47, posted an image rocking a black bikini and a pair of Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers with hair pulled into top knot bun as she sat on a bench.

“Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool,” she said. “And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play ‘Summertime’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”

If her toned abs weren’t enough, her effortlessly cool style seals the deal.

“Motivation Monday-Sunday,” wrote Kerry Washington.

“MAAM I NEED A POOL TO COOL OFF AFTER SEEING THESE PICS,” responded comedian Robin Thede.

La La Anthony commented with several heart eye emojis.

Singer Sevyn Streeter wrote, “I meeeaan.”