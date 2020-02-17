Tracee Ellis Ross admits she is becoming ‘more herself’ with age

Tracee Ellis Ross has become “more herself” as she has aged.

The 47-year-old actress feels she has turned from a “quiet, demure, gentle woman” into who she is today and insists she was never in the shadow of her famous mother, Diana Ross, but instead grew up in her “embrace.”

She said: “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more myself. And the more I am myself, the more my life looks like me … I used to think it was my job to be this quiet demure, gentle woman, who would listen and smile. It’s all over the movies. I feel like I grew up in her embrace, not in her shadow.”

And the “Black-ish” star is set to sing for the first time on screen in her new movie, The High Note. While she initially felt pressure because of her famous mom, when the legendary singer found out about the part, she cried happy tears.

