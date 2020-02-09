Black actresses express self-love at Alfre Woodard’s 11th Sistah’s Soirée

Sister love and sister power grew in Hollywood each and every moment at Alfre Woodard’s 11th Annual Sistah Soiree.

Advertisement

The event demonstrated self-love and self confidence in the importance of collective sister unity.

This year’s event, sponsored by Morgan Stanley, was a collection of the most talented women in Hollywood as they celebrated sisterhood and star power.

“Alfre Woodard has created something special with the Sistah Soirée. She has created a a space for these women to gather with unifying energy of love and support. It is inspiring,” said Sandra L. Richards, managing director, head of global sports and entertainment for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Morgan Stanley is proud to support Alfre and the 11th Annual Sistah’s Soirée to celebrate the accomplishments of these talented actresses.”

This years honorees included Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, Captain Marvel actress Lashuna Lynch and Waves star Taylor Russell.

Guests in attendance included Erivo, Lynch, Taylor Russell, Aisha Tyler, Amandla Stenberg, CCH Pounder, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Edwina Findley, Janelle Monáe, Kiki Layne, LaTanya Richardson, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Toussaint, Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Avery, S. Epatha Merkerson, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Lifford, Vanessa Bell-Calloway and Yolanda Ross.