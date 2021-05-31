Kevin Hart wants to change the narrative about Black males with new film

Kevin Hart’s new Netflix film Fatherhood will be released on June 18 to kick off Father’s Day weekend and he told the “Today” show on Sunday, May 30 that this project shows Black men in a positive light.

The film is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin. Logelin’s wife Liz died 27 hours after the couple’s daughter was born.

“I loved the opportunity of being a Black father on screen in a positive light,” said Hart of his upcoming project.

Fatherhood is co-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their production company, Higher Ground. The film also stars Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Paul Reiser and Melody Hurd as “Maddy” while veteran actress Alfre Woodard is featured in the drama as Hart’s mother-in-law.

“The reason why they wanted to take on the project was because of the story and having them see and understand the positive message behind it, that’s as good as it gets for me,” Hart further commented to “Today” about the Obamas’ involvement with the project.

Hart, who is the father of four children, had his two older children, Heaven and Hendrix, on set with him while filming the movie which allowed him to bond even tighter with his kids.

“One of the best things about filming my movie “Fatherhood” was that my kids got to be on set with me the entire time….being a father while filming a movie about the importance of fatherhood made me want to be an even better Father…. @mattlogelin story is beyond inspiring ….June 18th on @netflix people….MARK YA CALENDARS!!!!! #Fatherhood,” Hart also added on Instagram.

