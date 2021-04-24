Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Hart team up for mixed martial arts league (video)

Wiz Khalifa made several strategic business moves this week that will keep him financially stable if he ever decides to take a break from the music game. The “Black and Yellow” rapper has discussed being a fan of mixed martial arts fighting for years and now he’s stepping into the ring himself. Khalifa joined the ownership group of MMA Professional Fighters League and will be integrally involved in building the brand’s awareness. Comedian Kevin Hart is part of the ownership group as well.

The Pittsburgh MC will help design and create an MMA-inspired lifestyle apparel line and integrate music into the Professional Fighters League. Khalifa will also aid in content creation and his music will be utilized for PFL events throughout the season.

“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League. I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan—to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23,” explained Khalifa in a statement to Complex.

The Professional Fighters League’s 2021 season jumped off Friday night, April 23, in Atlantic City. Five additional regular-season events will occur on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

The proud cannabis advocate also extended his company Khalifa Kush’s partnership with a new 10-year deal with Tryke Companies this week. The updated agreement will expand Khalifa Kush products throughout the southwestern U.S. Tryke and Wiz first partnered in 2016 with the launch of his highly successful strain KK (Kalifa Kush).

“We’re excited to expand our footprint of the Khalifa Kush brand ensuring quality, authentic Khalifa Kush products are on the shelves of all the top dispensaries in Nevada, Arizona and Utah for the next decade,” added the “Young, Wild & Free” hit maker in a statement to Aceshowbiz.

The Khalifa Kush brand offers a full product line of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Check out Wiz’s PFL promo on the following page as he hits the speed bag and gets his MMA training on.