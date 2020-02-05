Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock unite against killer in ‘Saw’ movie (trailer)

The newest edition in the Book of Saw horror franchise is headlined by major stars and comes with a radically different twist.

This time, Chris Rock and Oscar-nominated star Samuel L. Jackson team up, as police officers to take on a sadistic killer who is targeting cops for his or her psychopathic pleasures.

Lionsgate released the provocative trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw on Wednesday morning, Jan. 5. Rock served as executive producer and Spiral also starring Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

This is not Rock’s first foray into serious fare. The superstar comedian delivered a critically-acclaimed (if not iconic) performance as the crackhead Pooky in the urban classic New Jack City in the 1990s.

The Spiral clip begins with the normal squad car exchange between Rock and his partner about their personal lives when they get a call to race to the scene of a grotesque murder.

And that’s when Jackson makes his grand entrance in the trailer.

“This s— is gonna go sideways fast,” Jackson deadpans in the trailer. Moments later, Jackson exclaims in anger to the elusive killer: “You wanna play games motherf—–?!”

The sneak peek ends with a scene with Chris Rock having one hand handcuffed to an immovable object while holding a saw in his other hand.

Check out the clip to Spiral, which is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, and is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.