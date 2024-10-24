Denzel Washington goes full ‘Training Day’ on paparazzi for disrespect

Screen legend Denzel Washington took a verbal blowtorch to a gaggle of paparazzi recently after one or more of them uttered something that triggered his anger.

Washington, who was sporting a polished dome and a monochromatic Black outfit, was heading into the Museum of Modern Art in the Manhattan borough of New York to honor his close friend and fellow acting legend Samuel L. Jackson, Yahoo.com reports.

After he greeted a few individuals that he knew on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, Washington was about to be escorted inside the facility when he immediately reversed and stormed towards the offending party.

Denzel Washington angrily confronts fans and paps

Because of the cacophony of high-decibel yelling and outdoor noises, coupled with first-respondent sirens blaring in the distance, you will be hard-pressed to make out what the paparazzi said specifically. Still, it is very clear that Washington was ready for battle when he walked up on those behind the rope:

After gesticulating and speaking demonstratively to the offending parties, you can begin to hear what Washington is saying, and he doesn’t look like he’s in the mood for jokes.

Denzel Washington raises the temperature

“Alright, I said I’ll see you when I get out. Which part of that don’t y’all understand?” Washington barks. “Or not. Or not. We could do it another way … ”

After pausing for effect, Washington repeats, “I can do it either way.”

The scene is going to remind millions of his Academy Award-winning role as the corrupt police officer Alonzo Harris in Training Day, most particularly the moment he is threatening a group of housing project residents towards the climactic moment that earned him an Academy Award: