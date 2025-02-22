Michael B. Jordan took ‘Black Panther’ role on blind faith

Michael B. Jordan signed up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without having read the “whole script.” This unusual decision highlights the trust between the actor and the creative team behind the successful Marvel franchise.

The 38-year-old actor starred as Erik Killmonger in 2018’s Black Panther and reprised the role in the 2022 sequel to the Marvel blockbuster. The first film grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, setting numerous box office records.

He has since admitted he did so without having any idea about the plot, as director Ryan Coogler kept it “close to his vest.” The pair’s collaboration dates back to 2013’s critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station.

Jordan also admitted it was “extremely tough” returning to the franchise after the death of lead star Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther/T’Challa) – who tragically died from colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020. The loss deeply affected the entire cast and crew, reshaping the direction of the sequel.

“Coming back to do [Black] Panther 2 after the tragedy of losing Chadwick [Boseman] was an extremely tough one,” he told GQ. “I was in pre-production for Creed 3, so I was right getting ready to go direct. At the time, I didn’t even read the whole script, so I didn’t know what the whole movie was about.”

Jordan trusted Coogler before taking role

The Just Mercy star was “just as excited” as everyone else to see how the story would pan out. His blind trust in Coogler’s vision demonstrates their strong professional relationship.

“[Ryan] Coog[ler], yeah, he’s your own brother. He ain’t even let me read the script, you know? It was crazy,” he added. “Nah, but he kept that pretty, pretty close to the vest for a lot of different reasons. So I was just as excited as everybody else. To watch the movie at the end, to kind of see what he did with the whole thing, to be perfectly honest.”

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington recently let slip that he was joining the cast of the third Black Panther movie. The announcement generated significant buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

However, Marvel producer Nate Moore has since insisted it’s “too early to say” whether Washington will land a role. Marvel Studios is known for its careful approach to casting announcements and story developments.

“If that manifests, which we’re gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days,” Moore told Screen Rant about Washington’s potential casting in the flick. “We honestly haven’t had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great. So again, it’s too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we’re gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

Washington had spilled his potential involvement in the next Black Panther film when he was laying out what his final projects would be before he retired from Hollywood. His career spans over four decades with numerous accolades.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done,” he told Australia’s “Today” show.

Sharing the roles he had lined up before he sunseted his acting career, The Equalizer star teased: “I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire.”

After spilling Coogler had been penning him a character in the third Black Panther film, Washington said he had called the Creed director to apologize to him. This gesture reflects the high level of professionalism and respect within the industry.

During an appearance on Variety’s “Awards Circuit Podcast,” he said: “Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.” The potential collaboration between these two powerhouse talents has created significant anticipation among movie fans worldwide.