Denzel Washington lauds James Earl Jones as Broadway legend

Denzel Washington has called James Earl Jones “one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage.” This tribute comes from an actor who has himself won multiple prestigious awards for his own remarkable performances.

The star, 70, gathered with fellow luminaries to celebrate the life of the iconic actor on Monday, April 7, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City after his death in September 2024 at the age of 93. The memorial service drew hundreds of admirers from both the theatre community and film industry.

Jones, whose remarkable career spanned stage and screen, was honored by a host of other celebrated figures from the entertainment world at the event. His career included numerous film and television credits spanning more than seven decades of work.

Washington, who is currently starring in Othello on Broadway, shared how Jones, who portrayed the same character on stage in 1982, had shaped his view of the theatre. Jones’ portrayal of Othello is still considered one of the definitive interpretations of Shakespeare’s tragic hero.

“He was powerful, he was present, he was purposeful, he was humble,” he said. These qualities defined not only Jones’ performances but also his approach to his craft and his interactions with fellow actors.

The actor added: “He is not only the greatest African American actor; in my opinion, he is one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage.” Jones was among the earliest African American men to win major theatrical awards for his performances.

Goldberg, 69, who starred alongside Jones in the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, in which she voiced Shenzi, echoed Washington’s sentiments. Jones’ portrayal of Mufasa in the film introduced his distinctive voice to a whole new generation of audiences.

“When you think about Broadway, when you think about people of color — when you think about Black men doing things that are extraordinary, you think about (Jones),” she said. Goldberg’s comments reflect the pioneering nature of Jones’ career, which helped pave the way for generations of Black actors in theatre.

Other attendees included Linda Powell, Courtney B. Vance, Phylicia Rashad, and Kelsey Grammer. The diverse group of performers represented the wide-ranging influence Jones had across different areas of entertainment.

Jones’ ‘Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill and actor Laurence Fishburne also paid their respects via video messages. Jones’ iconic voice role as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise has become one of the most recognizable vocal performances in cinema history.

Flynn Earl Jones, 42, the actor’s son, described his father as “frustratingly humble” and reflected on the legacy of a man known for his remarkable range. Flynn has followed in his father’s footsteps as a voice actor, continuing the family’s artistic tradition.

“He was just one of the simplest, humblest, smartest, most curious guys,” he said. This personal perspective offered attendees a glimpse into the private life of a man known primarily for his powerful public performances.

Jones‘ impressive career included 21 Broadway productions and two Tony Awards, with his final appearance on the Great White Way being in The Gin Game in 2015 and 2016. His Broadway career spanned several decades, demonstrating his enduring talent and appeal.

The James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly the Cort Theatre, was named in his honor in 2022. This recognition came after years of advocacy from members of the theatre community who wanted to acknowledge Jones’ contributions to American theatre.

Beyond his stage work, Jones received numerous accolades throughout his career, with his distinctive bass voice and commanding presence making him instantly recognizable to audiences worldwide.

During the memorial, several speakers noted Jones’ remarkable journey in the entertainment industry and his influence on generations of actors. His contributions to theatre, film, and television have left an indelible mark on American culture.

The ceremony included performances and readings from Jones’ most memorable roles, celebrating the extraordinary legacy of an actor whose work transcended genres and generations.