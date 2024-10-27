Actor and comedian Tony Rock revealed for the first time the frustration at never being cast in any of the movies of his more famous brother, fellow comedic actor and filmmaker Chris Rock.

During the interview on jokester Aries Spears’ “Live From The Green Room” podcast, the younger Rock opened up about his estranged brotherhood after Spears queried him on why he never sees him in any of Chris Rock’s films.

Tony Rock explains exclusion from Chris Rock’s films

“I am going to try to explain to you guys. I am not saying it is going to make sense but my brother … he’s a businessman when it comes to movies. So, Martin [Lawrence] is bigger than me,” Tony Rock admitted, referring to the Death at a Funeral flick.

“When he did the movie Top Five, I was on tour,” Rock recalled. “I came home for a week. We hadn’t seen each other in a while, and we don’t talk a lot, but since the divorce, we talk more. But, he was in his space where we weren’t really talking a lot.” He continued, “I walk in the Comedy Cellar, and he’s there. He’s at the table with Colin and all of the guys. I go over to say, ‘What’s up?’ and he goes, ‘Aye, we got a movie, man, put you in it.’ I did not ask for anything.”

Tony Rock said he was ‘crushed’ after not being cast in ‘Top Five’

Rock said his euphoria over being cast in the film slowly dissipated in the coming weeks after he failed to get a call to report for the film.

Rock’s heart sank even further when, two months later, he got an invite to the wrap-up party, which meant the film was finished.

“I started getting calls like ‘I’m on set, where you at?’ Oh, s—, I didn’t get a phone call,” he added. “Two months in, I get a f—ing phone call: ‘Yo, you at the wrap party? We here.’ That s— crushed me.”

Chris Rock has yet to respond to his brother’s assertions.