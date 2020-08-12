Dwayne Johnson named highest-earning actor for 2nd year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in the world for the second year in a row.

The 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler topped the publication’s annual list of the highest-paid actors in the world in 2019, after having made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

And now he’s gone and done it again, after he raked in $87.5 million for the last financial year, including a whopping $23.5 million for his Netflix thriller Red Notice.

The San Andreas star — whose upcoming films also include Jungle Cruise, Black Adam and San Andreas 2 — also makes money from his fitness apparel line, Project Rock.

In second place on the list, is Johnson’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds, 43, who earned an impressive $71.5 million.

Mark Wahlberg followed with $58 million, while Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel also made the top five.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan rounded out the top 10.

Netflix is responsible for splashing out a combined total of $140.5 million to the actors.

Earlier this year, Uncut Gems star Sandler landed a multi-film deal with the streaming service.

The same list for the highest-paid female actress is set to be published in September

It was topped by Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson— who has her own spin-off, Black Widow, set for release later this year — in 2019, after she made $56 million before tax.

The top 10 highest-paid actors are:

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $87.5M

2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5M

3. Mark Wahlberg – $58M

4. Ben Affleck – $55M

5. Vin Diesel – $54M

6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5M

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5M

8. Will Smith – $44.5M

9. Adam Sandler – $31M

10. Jackie Chan – $30M