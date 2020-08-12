Gov. Brian Kemp will not require face masks at schools as COVID-19 spreads

Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp believes that the state did a good job of reopening schools, even with multiple students testing positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 11, Kemp held a press conference with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Allen, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When asked about the reopening of in-face learning in Georgia, Kemp said, “I think quite honestly this week went real well other than a couple of virtual photos.”

Kemp was referring to photos and videos captured by students that revealed a lack of social distancing.

North Paulding High School in Paulding County, Georgia, gained national attention after a student posted an image of mask-less students in a packed hallway. The student who posted the image has reportedly been suspended. After the photo went viral, school officials faced criticism over how it handled the re-opening of the school, as it appeared that students were not forced to practice social distancing in the midst of a pandemic.