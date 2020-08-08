116 students forced to quarantine after 1 positive COVID-19 test

With schools opening across America, more reports have emerged of students testing positive for COVID-19. In Corinth, Mississippi, the Corinth School District decided to reopen schools for in-person learning on July 27, according to CBS Interactive.

Within five days, a student tested positive for COVID-19. The positive COVID-19 test led to school officials sending 116 students home to quarantine. Those sent home were reportedly in close contact with the student who tested positive.

While in quarantine, the students are told not to have any contact with the school or individuals who attend the school.

The Corinth School District released an official statement on its Facebook page in regards to the positive test and reaction. “Being one of the first school districts to reopen, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control are in close and frequent contact with us to help ensure that we are creating as safe a learning environment as possible,” the statement said.

A similar incident occurred in Cherokee County, Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Sixes Elementary School. A second-grade student tested positive for the virus while 20 other students and the teacher were likely exposed to the second-grader, who was asymptomatic.

Following the positive test, the teacher and students were told to quarantine for 14 days. The classroom was also closed for cleaning and will remain off-limits for the next two weeks.

As many families decide on whether to allow their children to return to school in the midst of a pandemic, the first two weeks of school reopenings could serve as an indicator of what’s to come.