Eminem takes aim at Drew Brees, folks who refuse to wear masks during COVID-19

Kid Cudi and Eminem may have released the song of the summer.

The two collaborated on the single, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” which was released Friday, July 10, 2020.

Cudi provides his signature melodic flow, while Eminem shares poignant lyrics on Black Lives Matter.

Eminem first takes aim at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who recently spoke against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. “That’s New Orleans (what?)/f— Drew Brees,” Eminem raps.

He also mentioned George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, two Black men whose killings brought attention to racial injustice in the United States.

“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah)/How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty? (Huh?)/Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry/But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your knee’s on my carotid artery,” he raps.

Eminem also blasted individuals who are against wearing masks during the global pandemic.

“Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing…And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ’em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I’m in a f—ing casket from you coughing,” he raps.

He also rapped, “Rapping in the booth in a triple fat goose hazmat suit/Bubble wrap and a mask too.”

Listen after the jump. (Warning: NSFW)